Viral video: Virat Kohli dances with Norwegian dance group Quick Style in Mumbai, Anushka Sharma reacts (Photo: Quick Style)

If you are not living under a rock, then you must have seen dance videos of the popular Norwegian dance group Quick Style. This group is known for its amazing dance steps. Last year, the dance group went viral for their unique dance routine to the Bollywood hit song Kala Chashma.

And now, the crew has shared a fun video with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. The dance video has been shared on the Instagram profile of the dance crew with the caption, "When Virat and Quick Style."

Since being shared, the video has gone viral on social media. Even Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has reacted to the video with three fire emojis.

In the video, the group can be seen dancing with Kohli to the song Ishq by Stereo Nation. The clip has already received over 7.3 million views and over 2 million likes on Instagram.

It also received tons of reactions. People were delighted with the clip and thanked the group. Without much ado, check the video here:

