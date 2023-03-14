Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Virat Kohli dances with Norwegian dance group Quick Style in Mumbai, Anushka Sharma reacts

Viral: Dance group Quick Style can be seen dancing with Virat Kohli to the song Ishq by Stereo Nation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 10:20 PM IST

Viral video: Virat Kohli dances with Norwegian dance group Quick Style in Mumbai, Anushka Sharma reacts
Viral video: Virat Kohli dances with Norwegian dance group Quick Style in Mumbai, Anushka Sharma reacts (Photo: Quick Style)

If you are not living under a rock, then you must have seen dance videos of the popular Norwegian dance group Quick Style. This group is known for its amazing dance steps. Last year, the dance group went viral for their unique dance routine to the Bollywood hit song Kala Chashma.

And now, the crew has shared a fun video with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. The dance video has been shared on the Instagram profile of the dance crew with the caption, "When Virat and Quick Style."

Since being shared, the video has gone viral on social media. Even Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has reacted to the video with three fire emojis.

In the video, the group can be seen dancing with Kohli to the song Ishq by Stereo Nation. The clip has already received over 7.3 million views and over 2 million likes on Instagram.

It also received tons of reactions. People were delighted with the clip and thanked the group. Without much ado, check the video here:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

 

READ | DNA Verified: Is Adam Gilchrist the richest cricketer in the world? Here's the truth

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Labrador, Dalmatian, golden Retriever and more: List of most popular dog breeds in India
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s red bodysuit turns heads at halftime show; know whopping price of outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik passes away
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.