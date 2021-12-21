Viral video: Three lions spotted chilling on road during jungle safari - WATCH

Social media, these days, has an abundance of viral videos of wild animals walking in the wilderness. In one such recent video, a pack of lions can be seen chilling in the middle of the road as safari-goers looked on.

The video, which is currently, going viral on Twitter shows three lions napping on the road and slowing down the passing vehicles during a jungle safari.

After witnessing these lions casually chilling on the road, several locals and workers present there were stunned to see the mighty animals wandering around in all their glory.

Watch the viral video here.

The video was shot at a safari in Tanzania. In the beginning, the video shows two giant cats chilling and napping on the road, however, after a few seconds a third lion also comes and joins them.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden who captioned it saying, "Roadblock in Tanzania.."

The video is going crazy viral on Twitter and already has more than 1.3 million views and 6500 shares on it. Netizens have also commented on the video and appreciated the beauty of nature. One user wrote, "The thing I love most about the large cats is that you see the exact same behaviors in smaller house cats. (Without the threat of death of course)," while another wrote, "Been there, saw that. The lazy louts have a sense of humour. #Tanzania."

A third user wrote, "It’s almost like it’s done on purpose…. Wait these are cats, of course, it is."