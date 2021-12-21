Man blows up his Tesla after he was told repairs will cost Rs 17 lakh - WATCH viral video

Tesla is an impressive car and many customers are most impressed with its futuristic features, however, one unhappy Tesla customer blew up his car with 30 kg dynamite after he was told that the repair damages would cost Rs 17 lakh.

The Tesla Model S owner, from Finland, demolished his car in Jaala, an ice-covered village in the Kymenlaakso region. A few people also witnessed the incident. A YouTube channel named Pommijatkat also uploaded the video of the bizarre incident and captured the owner's, Tuomas Katainen, dissatisfaction with the company's after-sale service.

Watch the viral video here.

Toumas said, "When I bought that Tesla, the first 1,500 km were nice. It was an excellent car. Then the error codes hit. So I ordered the tow truck to take my car to the service station. For almost a month the car was at the dealer's workshop and I finally got a call that they cannot do anything for my car. The only option is to change the whole battery cell."

He further added, "It would cost me at least 20,000 Euros (around Rs 17 lakh). So, I told them I am coming to pick up my car. And now I am going to explode the whole car away because apparently there was no guarantee or anything."

The team, carrying out the explosion, also put an image of Tesla CEO Elon Musk inside the car, donning a helmet and strapped to the car seat.

After the explosion was carried out, there was nothing of the car that was left.