Viral video shows rooster performing cool stunts with egg, netizens ask if it is 'trained by Cristiano Ronaldo'

Funny videos often go viral as people love to see something different and entertaining. But, have you ever seen a chicken doing stunts? If you haven’t seen it, take a look now.

A hilarious video of a chicken is going viral on social media these days. In this video, a rooster is seen performing amazing stunts with an egg. People are finding it difficult to believe. Seeing the video of this chicken, you will also not believe your eyes.

IPS officer, Rupin Sharma shared this amazing video and wrote, "After effects of #UEFA and #COPA being watched daily…" In this video, you can see that a rooster tosses the egg in the air with its paw and then puts it on its neck. In this way, he repeatedly shows tricks by tossing the egg in the air.

People are loving this video. It has been viewed more than twenty thousand times. Some said that the video has been edited, while others just had fun making hilarious comments.

A user commented, "Hello Rupin, Can u please tell the audience, that which tool have you used for this editing?" Another said, "After Effects of Watching UEFA & COPA." One user wrote, "Great Stuntman" while another wrote, "Trained by Cristiano".

Notably, Rupin Sharma, who shared the video, is an Indian Police Service officer from Nagaland. He led the Central Bureau of Investigation team that traced and extradited the notorious gangster Abu Salem, served under the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Bosnia, and initiated necessary reforms in Nagaland’s prison system, among scores of other achievements.