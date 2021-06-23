Woman dances on Govinda's song, video of desi thumka goes viral - WATCH

Have you heard of the phrase "dance like no one's watching"? The latest video going viral on the internet will make you understand the true meaning of this phrase. A video is doing the rounds of social media in which a woman can be seen dancing on the terrace to actor Govinda's song. Her Govinda-like dance movements have impressed netizens who can't help but watch the video on loop.

In the video, the woman could be seen wearing a saree and dancing to Govinda's superhit song 'Makhna' from the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The women perfectly imitated the dancing king's moves even copied his wonderful expressions while shaking her waist.

The video has been shared on Instagram by an account named Radio Active Blossom.

Just a few years ago, another video had gone viral on Instagram in which a man, dubbed as 'uncle' or 'uncle ji' by Instagram users, could be seen dancing to 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se' from the film 'Khudgarz' starring Govinda and Neelam Kothari Soni. The 'uncle ji's' Govinda-style dance moves made him a viral sensation overnight and his energetic dance was appreciated by many.

In other news, amid the ongoing WTC final match between India and New Zealand, on a gloomy day at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton, India captain Virat Kohli decided to captivate the crowds with some classy bhangra moves.

While fielding at slips and with music playing in the backdrop, Kohli could not resist and was spotted parading off his bhangra moves. This was not the first time that Kohli was seen dancing on the cricket field.