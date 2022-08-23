Search icon
'Ducks-go-around': Video of hundreds of ducks circling around car, halting traffic goes viral

Hundreds of ducks can be seen around a white multipurpose vehicle (MVP) in a viral video posted to Reddit.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 11:41 AM IST

Photo: Reddit (Screengrab)

It's likely that your boss wouldn't accept one of your coworkers' excuses for being late for work—that they were delayed by some ducks—if they were made to the boss. However, this peculiar episode that was also amusing did actually occur.

Hundreds of ducks can be seen around a white multipurpose vehicle (MVP) in a viral video posted to Reddit. They are totally restricting the path of the car. The birds joyously circle the car, but it is motionless in all directions. Other vehicles can be seen waiting for the ducks to move on further down the road.

The viral Reddi post was shared by account called ‘flyingcatwithhorns’ and received more than 65,000 upvotes. The video has drawn a lot of humorous responses. "Why were you late today? It was the ducks, sir", one user wrote. Another person commented, “They are celebrating the giant egg that will hatch their new good to finally take the world back and have us be bread slaves.”

