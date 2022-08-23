Heart-warming story of zomato delivery guy taking kids to work goes viral, melts netizens' hearts

Photo: Instagram/@foodclubbysaurabhpanjwani

Parents will do whatever to give their kids the greatest life possible. Recently, a touching video of a zomato delivery man went viral on social media as so many internet users were moved by it. Even though there are several inspirational stories of food delivery people overcoming obstacles to support themselves and their families on the internet, this particular story of a person who also works as a delivery partner with Zomato tops the list.

A food blogger named Saurabh Panjwani posted a brief video on Instagram introducing his followers to a delivery partner who carries his daughter and his toddler son to each delivery address given.

The Panjawani footage stunned the internet as it spread swiftly, reaching the Guragaon-based food delivery company, who responded almost instantly.

In Panjwani's video, a delivery guy for the food he had ordered can be seen. When Panjawani inquires about the delivery partner's job and kids, he respond that he bring his little daughter along and his son helps with deliveries at work.

READ | Viral Video: Vin Diesel's 1980s' dance moves are pure gold

The viral video was posted with caption, “I felt so inspired seeing this. This Zomato delivery partner spends the whole day in the sun with two children. We should learn that if a person wants, he can also do anything”.

The viral Instagram post has had over 79 lakh views and more than 10 lakh likes since it was posted. Zomato also commented on the video. They asked for the man's contact information so they might help him with child care benefits.

Zomato replied, "Hi Saurabh, please share the order details over private message so that we can reach out and help the delivery partner."