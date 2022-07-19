Viral Video: Maharashtra girl asks Eknath Shinde if she can become CM, help flood victims

Screen grab

On social media, a video of a meeting between Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra and a young girl is gaining traction, in which the girl asks him for guidance on how to become a chief minister.

#WATCH | After meeting Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at his Nandanvan bungalow in Mumbai, a girl Annada Damre requested him to take her to Guwahati during Diwali vacation and also asked if she could become the CM by helping flood-affected people just like he did?



(Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/WSdUN16jHq — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

If she helped flood-stricken people, might she become chief minister? Annada Damre, the girl in the video, inquired. Annada asked, "When there was a flood in Assam, you waded through waters to help people. Can I become the Chief Minister by helping flood-affected people?"

Laughing, Eknath Shinde said, "Yes, you can definitely become the chief minister. We will pass a resolution on this."

Annada then requested Mr Shinde to pledge to take her to Guwahati for Diwali this year."Sure, we will go. You want to visit Kamakhaya Temple in Guwahati?" Mr Shinde asked. Annada said yes.

Mr Shinde then addressed his advisers in the room, saying,"The girl is very smart."

Last month, Eknath Shinde staged a mutiny with at least 39 Shiv Sena members of the Legislative Assembly that finally compelled former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to stand down.

Arrived in Guwahati on June 22, the Eknath Shinde-led camp.

Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP and Shinde of the Bharatiya Janata Party were sworn in as India's new prime ministers on June 30.