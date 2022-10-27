Viral video: Little boy's uncanny resemblance to Ranbir Kapoor stuns internet

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Celebrity doppelgängers are frequently found in the age of social media. Obviously, because of their uncanny resemblance to celebrities, these people go viral as well. This time it is a little boy who has been going viral because of his uncanny resemblance to Ranbir Kapoor. Yes! you read that right. Nirav Bhatt, an Instagram user, shared the now-viral video. He describes himself as a child model and claims that his family refers to him as "Little Ranbir Kapoor."

The short video shows a young boy sitting with headphones on his ears, mouthing lyrics and performing the "Mujhe Nahi Pata Hai, Mujhse Mat Pucho Na" trend. The internet couldn't get over his uncanny resemblance to the Barfi actor.

Posted on September 30, this video has garnerend 1.16 lakh likes on it already. In the comments section, netizens called the boy as Ranbir Kapoor's childhood version. "I mistook him for Ranbir for a moment. What an uncanny resemblance, omg "a user commented. Another user wrote , "Cast karlo isko bhai Ranbir ka bachpan (Someone cast him as Ranbir's childhood version please)."