'Kidnap Rishi Sunak': Harsh Goenka shares hilarious plan to bring back Kohinoor

New Delhi: The Internet has been flooded with memes since Rishi Sunak was appointed as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Many people have compared him to former Team India cricketer Ashish Nehra, while others have used the Kohinoor diamond in their jokes. Harsh Goenka, an industrialist, has joined the trend with an amusing tweet about his "friend's idea to get back Kohinoor."

My friend’s idea to get back #Kohinoor:

1. Invite #RishiSunak to India

2. Kidnap him when he is stuck in Bangalore traffic to visit his in-laws

3. Send instead Ashish Nehra as UK PM. No one will realise it.

4. Nehra will be told to pass the bill to return Kohinoor — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 25, 2022

Taking a dig at the recent political crisis in the United Kingdom and the subsequent appointment of Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister, Goenka took to Twitter and wrote about an idea - which apparently came from a friend - to bring Kohinoor back to India. Rishi Sunak and Ashish Nehra were both involved in the plan. The initial objective was to bring Rishi Sunak to India. Afterwards he was kidnapped while stuck in Bengaluru traffic. Then he was to be replaced by Ashish Nehra, who would be sent to the UK as Prime Minister. While there, Nehra would be able to pass the bill to bring the Kohinoor back.

There's no denying that the post went viral online, garnering over 43k likes and a lot of attention on Twitter. The comments section proved it. “ Nehra ji will get exposed the moment he opens his mouth. The Dilli Hinglish accent will give him away in a flash.,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Why kidnap? When he is at the signal, Nehra can go, get the bill passed and return with the Kohinoor. [Rishi] Sunak will still be at the signal. Trust Bangalore traffic,”