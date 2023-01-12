Viral video: Girl's sizzling dance to Priyanka Chopra's 'Pinky' song breaks the internet

Screengrab

New Delhi: If you're an avid social media user, you've probably seen too many videos of people dancing to various songs. Internet is pretty incomplete without some jhakaas naach gaana videos. Now one such video of a girl dancing to Priyanka Chopra's Pinky from Zanjeer movie has gone viral online. The girl in the short clip is literally setting the internet on fire with her epic dance moves and you should definitely check it out. The now-viral video was shared by Sanju Choudhary on Instagram. Watch it here:

In the short clip, Sanju can be seen shaking a leg to the track from Zanjeer. Her energy levels were literally unmatched and after watching the video, you will surely have a smile on your face and also wanted to shake a leg with her.

After being shared, the video went viral, garnering over 1.2 million views. Netizens were blown away by the Sanju's performance and showered her with praises in the comments section.

"Superb maam, just keep it up," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Aap ne bahut acha dance kiya.. bahut hi achaa.. mazza aagya"