Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Girl's sizzling dance to Priyanka Chopra's 'Pinky' song breaks the internet

The girl in the short clip is literally setting the internet on fire with her epic dance moves and you should definitely check it out.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 04:32 PM IST

Viral video: Girl's sizzling dance to Priyanka Chopra's 'Pinky' song breaks the internet
Screengrab

New Delhi: If you're an avid social media user, you've probably seen too many videos of people dancing to various songs. Internet is pretty incomplete without some jhakaas naach gaana videos. Now one such video of a girl dancing to Priyanka Chopra's Pinky from Zanjeer movie has gone viral online.  The girl in the short clip is literally setting the internet on fire with her epic dance moves and you should definitely check it out. The now-viral video was shared by Sanju Choudhary on Instagram.  Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@sanjuchoudhary_7)

 In the short clip, Sanju can be seen shaking a leg to the track from Zanjeer. Her energy levels were literally unmatched and after watching the video, you will surely have a smile on your face and also wanted to shake a leg with her.

READ: Optical Illusion: Only 1 out of 10 people can spot the hidden stethoscope in THIS image, can you?

After being shared, the video went viral, garnering over 1.2 million views. Netizens were blown away by the Sanju's performance and showered her with praises in the comments section.

"Superb maam, just keep it up," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Aap ne bahut acha dance kiya.. bahut hi achaa.. mazza aagya"

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Anushka Sharma wraps up Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress, cricketer gives final clap to end film's shoot
Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora stuns in red dress, Varun Dhawan watches Bhediya with fans
Viral Photos of the Day: Kartik Aaryan plays football, Ananya Panday stuns in casuals
Viral Photos of the day: Disha Patani, Krishna Shroff set new airport look, Nora Fatehi looks sizzling in black
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IIT JAM admit card 2023 released at joaps.iitg.ac.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.