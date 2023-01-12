Search icon
Optical Illusion: Only 1 out of 10 people can spot the hidden stethoscope in THIS image, can you?

In honour of the holiday season, here's a 5-second challenge to find the hidden stethoscope in this optical illusion image.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 03:21 PM IST

Optical Illusion: Only 1 out of 10 people can spot the hidden stethoscope in THIS image, can you?
New Delhi: There are numerous optical illusions on the internet. These optical illusions are images that deceive your brain and challenge your observation skills. Some of them will leave you scratching your head or rubbing your eyes as you try to solve them. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions. The allure of optical illusions is that they capture your attention and compel you to solve them.

In honour of the holiday season, here's a 5-second challenge to find the hidden stethoscope in this optical illusion image. Can you find the stethoscope in the image? Individuals with sharp eyesight will notice the stethoscope within seconds. The key to solving this one is to carefully examine the image. For those who couldn't find the hidden stethoscope, here's a solution:

