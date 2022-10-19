Viral video: Girl's reaction to father's new job at Swiggy leaves internet teary-eyed

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: A father and daughter's love is unique and cannot be described in words. We frequently hear about fathers celebrating and supporting their daughters' accomplishments, but this time it's the other way around. One such adorable internet video has gone viral. In the video, a man surprises his daughter with the news of a new job, and her reaction is heartwarming to watch.

Take a look here:

In the heartwarming clip, a little girl is seen standing with her hands over her eyes. Her father was standing in front of her, holding a Swiggy t-shirt. When the girl opened her eyes, she saw that her father had gotten a new job at Swiggy. The video is too touching and adorable to pass up. The joy of the daughter will undoubtedly make you smile. Instagram user Pooja Avantika shared the clip online with the caption that reads, "Appa's new job".

Needless to mention, the short clip went viral for obvious reasons and it garnered a million views after being shared online. Netizens were left super delighted after watching the girl's reaction and showered their love and blessings in the comments section. “Congratulations to Molu,Pooja and Appa !,” wrote an Instagram user. “Sir you are lucky to have angel as ur girl child..,” commented another. “This is soooo sweet,” said a third.