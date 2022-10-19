Search icon
Man shows impressive dance moves on treadmill, viral video delights netizens

Like this video of a man whose mesmerizing dance on a treadmill has floored netizens.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 08:37 AM IST

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The Internet is full of surprises, as social media frequently aids in the discovery of talented individuals who astound netizens. Like this video of a man whose mesmerizing dance on a treadmill has floored netizens. The man’s dance video was shared on Instagram by a user named @alok_speed_b_boy and it may make you want to shake a leg too.

 In the short clip, a young man can be seen shaking a leg to the famous Haryanvi song '2 Gaz Ka Ghoonghat' on a treadmill. His energy levels were literally unparalleled, and after watching the video, you will undoubtedly be smiling.We won't reveal anything else so you can enjoy the video.

The clip has been posted on September 18. Since being posted, the video  has accumulated more than 550k  likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. Netizens were simply bowled over by the man's energetic performance and showered their praise in the comments section.

“Wow yaar Kamal kar diya apne,” commented an Instagram user. “New talent Sabko Dikhta Nahin Hai Koi Jise Dekhe to share kar dena,” posted another. “Oooyyee hhhooyyeee sitty maar dance,” wrote a third. Another individual posted, “this is so goood bro, you are so talented.” “Oh my god. He’s awesome I really loved it.. it is so so good,” reads another comment.

