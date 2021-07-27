Viral: Son of domestic worker lands dream job at Ford as Engineer, shares inspiring story

Where there's a will there's a way, goes the English proverb. This means that if someone is determined to do something, he will find a way to accomplish it regardless of obstacles. A man from Rajasthan has proved this proverb in its true spirits.

Bhavesh Lohar, son of a domestic worker from Udaipur, Rajasthan broke all barriers to earning a job as a software engineer at Ford Motor Company. In a now-viral Linkedin post, Lohar talked about his struggle days.

"I remember those days, walking along the highway barefoot in scorching heat going to a government school, me and my two friends used to discuss the future cars that we will buy when we will become big person, those days I developed deep love towards Ford Figo seeing it in a local newspaper ad and always wanted to buy it when I have enough money."

Also read Inspiring story of Social Media Manager Vishal Choudhary

Bhavesh Lohar studied at NIT (National Institute of Technology), Bhopal. His struggle story includes how he was forced to leave his college hostel because of the COVID-19 pandemic and return home to share a 6 by 6 room with his seven other family members.

"I slept, learned, and gave interviews in some of the great companies sitting in this 6 by 6 room and was fortunate enough to get selected in Ford," he said.

He also credited his elder sisters for giving up their dreams to help him succeed, along with his mother who worked as a domestic worker. "I want to feel my utmost gratitude towards my lovely elder sisters who sacrificed their own dreams to let my dreams live, they worked and earned money to feed my family," he added.

Lohar went on to thank his mother, who worked as a house help to fund his studies since most of his father's monthly income of 7 to 8 thousand rupees went towards his debt. He also said how he had to work part-time in order to fund his studies.

His message to other aspiring students is to "keep doing your work honestly and be positive because God has better plans for you."