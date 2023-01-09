Two passengers arrested for drinking alcohol on IndiGo Delhi-Patna flight

Amidst several incidents of drunk flyers coming to the fore recently, two drunk passengers caused havoc on a Patna-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi. Both passengers have been arrested at the airport police station for being in an inebriated state.

Patna Airport SHO Robert Peter said that the police took action after the manager of Indigo filed a written complaint against the accused. He further said that the accused would be produced before the court.

The brawl took place on IndiGo flight number 6E-6383. According to the sources, before landing, Indigo informed Air traffic controllers (ATC) that two passengers were carrying liquor.

(Also Read: State Bank of India: 6 types of SBI savings accounts and what they offer)

The passengers were stopped by the crew members for consuming alcohol and they apologised in writing for the incident, the sources told ANI.

On January 7, police said they have arrested one person identified as Shankar Mishra from Bengaluru for urinating on a senior citizen woman co-passenger in business class on the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26.

The arrest was made on the basis of the complaint of the woman. There was a similar incident where Air India said that there was an incident of a drunk passenger allegedly urinating on the blanket of a female passenger on the airline`s Paris-New Delhi flight last month. Airline regulator DGCA has sought a report from Air India on an incident.