This 'member' of Ambani was ring bearer at Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant-Radhika's engagement

This member of the Ambani family was the ring bearer at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement. Know all about it here.

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Feb 25, 2024, 09:24 PM IST

Wedding preparations for Anant and Radhika Merchant are in full swing. The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani is set to tie the knot with businessman Viren Merchant's daughter. Anant and Radhika got engaged following traditional Gujarati ritual in Rajasthan last year. 

But do you know who was the ring bearer for this engagement? Apparently, the member who carried the ring for the couple is considered lucky for the Ambani family. A video of Anant and Radhika's engagement is going viral on social media. In the video, the groom's sister Isha Ambani Piramal is seen introducing the ring bearer.

As soon as Isha Ambani Piramal makes the announcement, her pet dog enters. The Ambanis' pet dog brought Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement ring. There was a red scarf around the dog's neck with an engagement ring tied to it. When the dog reached the stage, Anant Ambani took out the engagement ring.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani were seen dancing at their son's engagement. Anant-Radhika are all set for their pre-wedding ceremony. This ceremony will be held in Jamnagar, Gujarat between March 1 to 3.

Popular celebrities from the film industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Rajnikanth will be present in this pre-wedding ceremony. Salman Khan will also participate in this celebration. Akshay Kumar will also attend the pre-wedding celebrations with his wife Twinkle Khanna.

