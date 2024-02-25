Watch viral video: Goods train runs without driver for 84 km from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab at speed of 100kmph

A viral video on social media captured the goods train running driverless along a railway track, supported by a natural slope and reaching high speeds. The train, reportedly travelling at 100 kilometres per hour, was stopped later using emergency brakes.

A major accident was averted when a goods train that was travelling from Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir without a loco pilot on board, was stopped near Unchi Bassi in Punjab's Dasuya after it had covered around 80 kilometres.

This freight train traveled from Kathua, Jammu to Hoshiarpur, Punjab without a driver. It covered a distance of about 70 kilometers. It was somehow stopped in Punjab..!!@kapsology @AshwiniVaishnaw pic.twitter.com/vUPTQ2yWqq — Dr Ranjan (@AAPforNewIndia) February 25, 2024

All railway crossings on the route were immediately closed for road traffic and some mechanical methods were used to slow down the train, said railway police ASI Gurdev Singh. He said officials were arriving to investigate the matter.

As per the news agency ANI, the train's movement was due to the natural downward slope towards Pathankot in Punjab. The divisional traffic manager of Jammu confirmed that an investigation into the incident has been commenced.

The footage of the train was shared fter it was stopped near Uchi Bassi. No immediate reports of injuries or casualties were seen.

Railway police ASI Gurdev Singh asserted that all railway crossings along the route were immediately shut down for road traffic, and various mechanical methods were deployed to decelerate the train. He added that the officials from the Ferozepur railway division were en route to investigate the incident.