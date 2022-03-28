Tesla CEO Elon Musk calls Covid-19 the ‘virus of Theseus’ – Here’s why

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk seems to be under the grip of Covid-19 yet again. The business magnate recently took to Twitter to hint that he has ‘supposedly’ contracted the virus. Giving further details about his health, Musk said that he has “almost no symptoms”.

In his usual sarcastic behaviour, Musk calls Covid-19 as “the virus of Theseus” asking how many gene changes the virus will go through before it isn’t Covid-19 anymore.

Apparently, many people showed concern for Musk’s health after seeing the tweet. Over 58,000 people liked and more than 5,200 have retweeted it.

Covid-19 is the virus of Theseus.



How many gene changes before it's not Covid-19 anymore?



I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms.

Musk had tweeted in November 2020 that he “most likely” has a moderate case of Covid-19. At that time, he was questioning the accuracy of the tests.

He tweeted, “Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold.”

Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold. November 14, 2020

His apprehensions were based on different outcomes from the rapid antigen test conducted on the same machine. Reportedly, the test results showed him Covid-19 positive twice and Covid-19 negative twice on the same day.

Meanwhile, Musk hinting at building a new social media platform in another tweet shared on March 27. This was when a Twitter user, named Pranay Pothole asked the Tesla CEO if he would consider buying a new social media platform. Answering the question, Musk said he is thinking about it.

"Am giving serious thought to this," Musk wrote on the micro-blogging site.

