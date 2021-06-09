South African woman claims to have made world record by giving birth to 10 babies

Days after a woman from the African nation of Mali gave birth to nine babies, another South African woman has claimed to have set a new world record by giving birth to as many as 10 babies during a single delivery.

With this, Gosiame Thamara Sithole has allegedly broken the Guinness World Record held by Malian Halima Cissé who gave birth to nine children in Morocco last month.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, initially thought she was going to have eight babies, according to the New York Post. But to everyone's surprise, she gave birth on Monday night to 10 babies.

"It's seven boys and three girls. She was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am happy. I am emotional," her husband, Teboho Tsotetsi, told the Pretoria News after the birth of the decuplets.

The retail store manager from Gauteng said that her pregnancy was natural and she did not undergo any fertility treatments. She already has six-year-old twins.

Sithole added that the pregnancy wasn’t an easy one as she had to deal with a lot of leg pain and heartburn and was also worried if all her babies would survive.

If confirmed, Gosiame Thamara Sithole's 10-child delivery will be the first known case of decuplets. A representative for Guinness World Records told New York Post that the organisation is looking into the matter.

"Our records team alongside a specialist consultant are looking into this," a spokesperson for the records listing said Tuesday.