Woman who was expecting seven babies gives birth to NINE after doctors failed to spot two

In a surprising development, a pregnant woman in African nation of Mali was expecting seven babies but she delivered nine babies after medics failed to spot two babies on the scans. According to reports, the woman delivered five girls and four boys and all of them are 'doing fine'

The 25-year-old Halima Cisse delivered her nine babies after a cesarean section in Morocco. Cisse was taken to Morocco to ensure the safe delivery of the the babies after her unique case attracted the attention of the West African nation's leaders.

'The newborns (five girls and four boys) and the mother are all doing well,' Mali's health minister, Fanta Siby, said in a statement.

The ultrasounds conducted in both Morocco and Mali showed that Cisse was pregnant with seven babies.

It is to be noted that nonuplets are extremely rare and medical complications and some of the babies often fail to survive.