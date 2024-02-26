'She would complain..': Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani on bonding with would-be wife Radhika Merchant over...

Anant Ambani reveals that Radhika Merchant is a solid part of his new venture now. But, things were different earlier.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani said that his soon-to-be wife, Radhika Merchant is a solid support to his venture to save wild animals now but things were different earlier.

“I’m going to have one more person. Radhika is also extremely passionate about this. I think both of us, combined with my parents’ blessings and my siblings Akash and Isha’s blessings. I think what you’ve seen now is only 8- 10 per cent of my vision,” says Anant while talking about his wedding.



Anant Ambani also said, "So, I have a philosophy. This is my passion project. So I give about one hour a day or one-and-a-half hours a day to Vantara where we do animal rescue. The rest of the time I’m devoted to my father and I give about 14 hours a day."

Vantara is an umbrella project to focus on the rescue, treatment, care and rehabilitation of injured, abused and threatened animals. The venture was launched on Monday. It is housed inside the Green belt of Reliance's Jamnagar Refinery Complex in Gujarat. This venture aims to become one of the leading contributors to conservation efforts globally.

