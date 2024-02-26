Twitter
UPW vs DC, WPL 2024: Shafali, Lanning shine as Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by nine wickets

Pankaj Udhas passes away; PM Modi, Sonu Nigam, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Manoj Bajpayee, Anup Jalota pay emotional tributes

'She would complain..': Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani on bonding with would-be wife Radhika Merchant over...

Ranneeti Balakot & Beyond teaser: Jimmy Shergill promises to avenge Pulwama attack; Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana co-star

Mukesh Ambani likely to spend Rs 5000 crore on this business idea

Indian wicket-keepers to win MOTM award in Test cricket

Cow milk vs Buffalo milk vs Goat milk: Which is healthier?

Yoga asanas that boost hair growth and reduce hair fall

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer To Lose BCCI Contract After Ignoring Jay Shah's Ranji Trophy Warning?

Ohio Mom Who Left Toddler For 10 Days At Home Alone To Go On Vacation Pleads Guilty To Murder

Who Was Fazil Khan? Indian Journalist Killed In New York Fire Caused By E-Bike Battery

Pankaj Udhas passes away; PM Modi, Sonu Nigam, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Manoj Bajpayee, Anup Jalota pay emotional tributes

Ranneeti Balakot & Beyond teaser: Jimmy Shergill promises to avenge Pulwama attack; Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana co-star

Tollywood musician Anupam Roy to marry for the third time, will tie the knot with Bengali singer Prashmita Paul

'She would complain..': Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani on bonding with would-be wife Radhika Merchant over...

Anant Ambani reveals that Radhika Merchant is a solid part of his new venture now. But, things were different earlier.

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 09:36 PM IST

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani said that his soon-to-be wife, Radhika Merchant is a solid support to his venture to save wild animals now but things were different earlier. 

“I’m going to have one more person. Radhika is also extremely passionate about this. I think both of us, combined with my parents’ blessings and my siblings Akash and Isha’s blessings. I think what you’ve seen now is only 8- 10 per cent of my vision,” says Anant while talking about his wedding. 
 
Anant Ambani also said, "So, I have a philosophy. This is my passion project. So I give about one hour a day or one-and-a-half hours a day to Vantara where we do animal rescue. The rest of the time I’m devoted to my father and I give about 14 hours a day."

Vantara is an umbrella project to focus on the rescue, treatment, care and rehabilitation of injured, abused and threatened animals. The venture was launched on Monday. It is housed inside the Green belt of Reliance's Jamnagar Refinery Complex in Gujarat. This venture aims to become one of the leading contributors to conservation efforts globally. 

