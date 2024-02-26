Twitter
Headlines

Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down from payments bank board

Anant Ambani reveals how his father Mukesh Ambani fulfilled Dhirubhai Ambani's dream

Photos of IAS officer Tina Dabi's sister Ria Dabi's wedding with IPS Manish Kumar go viral

Tollywood musician Anupam Roy to marry for the third time, will tie the knot with Bengali singer Prashmita Paul

'If you won't do it, we will...': SC warns Centre in Coast Guard case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tollywood musician Anupam Roy to marry for the third time, will tie the knot with Bengali singer Prashmita Paul

'My source of inspiration was...': Anant Ambani on Reliance's animal welfare initiative 'Vantara'

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves massive feat in Ranchi Test, equals Virat Kohli’s landmark record of…

Indian batters with most runs against England in a Test series

Tips to stay healthy at workplace

Healthy and nutritious substitutes for ghee

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer To Lose BCCI Contract After Ignoring Jay Shah's Ranji Trophy Warning?

Ohio Mom Who Left Toddler For 10 Days At Home Alone To Go On Vacation Pleads Guilty To Murder

Who Was Fazil Khan? Indian Journalist Killed In New York Fire Caused By E-Bike Battery

Tollywood musician Anupam Roy to marry for the third time, will tie the knot with Bengali singer Prashmita Paul

Karisma Kapoor talks about Bollywood’s ‘soft power’ at Harvard, sister Kareena makes ‘virtual appearance’

Meet star kid, related to two superstars but gave only flops in her career, left India, married millionaire, now she...

HomeViral

Viral

Photos of IAS officer Tina Dabi's sister Ria Dabi's wedding with IPS Manish Kumar go viral

IAS officer Tina Dabi's photos from the IAS officer Ria Dabi and IPS Manish Kumar's wedding ceremony.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 07:49 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Popular IAS officer Tina Dabi's sister IAS Ria Dabi tied the knot with IPS Manish Kumar in 2023. Now the pictures from their wedding ceremony are going viral on social media. In the photos, along with the couple, IAS Tina Dabi is also spotted. 

IAS officer Ria Dabi cracked the UPSC exam in 2020 with AIR 15. It was in the same year that IPS Manish Kumar also cracked the Civil services exam. The two met in Mussoorie during their training and fell in love. IAS Ria Dabi and IPS Manish Kumar got married in a court marriage and held a small function for close friends. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@sunil_nawalgarh_rj18)

 

Meanwhile, IAS officer Tina Dabi is on maternity leave. She welcomed her son with her husband IAS officer Pradeep Gawande. Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande got married in 2023. IAS officer Tina Dabi was the topper in 2015 when she cracked the UPSC exam with AIR 1.

Read: This slave ruined the game for Mughals in Deccan, defeated Jahangir

In the same year, IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan too cracked the exam with AIR 2. Tina Dabi was previously married to Athar Aamir Khan but shortly after the two decided to part ways. Following this, IAS Athar Aamir Khan got married to Dr Mehreen Qazi and IAS Tina Dabi began her life with IAS Officer Pradeep Gawande. 

Before going on maternity leave, IAS Tina Dabi was serving as the District Magistrate and collector of Jaiselmer district of Rajasthan. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Verified: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to be held on April 19? Know truth behind viral message

Uttarakhand: Key accused in Haldwani violence arrested from Delhi

Paris truce talks come to 'understanding' on potential Hamas hostage deal; negotiations continue, says US

Sanjay Leela Bhansali initially decided to make Devdas with this superstar, but he chose Shah Rukh Khan as...

Meet man, had Rs 48 crore salary package, led Rs 695000 crore firm, resigned to join…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE