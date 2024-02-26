Photos of IAS officer Tina Dabi's sister Ria Dabi's wedding with IPS Manish Kumar go viral

IAS officer Tina Dabi's photos from the IAS officer Ria Dabi and IPS Manish Kumar's wedding ceremony.

Popular IAS officer Tina Dabi's sister IAS Ria Dabi tied the knot with IPS Manish Kumar in 2023. Now the pictures from their wedding ceremony are going viral on social media. In the photos, along with the couple, IAS Tina Dabi is also spotted.

IAS officer Ria Dabi cracked the UPSC exam in 2020 with AIR 15. It was in the same year that IPS Manish Kumar also cracked the Civil services exam. The two met in Mussoorie during their training and fell in love. IAS Ria Dabi and IPS Manish Kumar got married in a court marriage and held a small function for close friends.

Meanwhile, IAS officer Tina Dabi is on maternity leave. She welcomed her son with her husband IAS officer Pradeep Gawande. Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande got married in 2023. IAS officer Tina Dabi was the topper in 2015 when she cracked the UPSC exam with AIR 1.

In the same year, IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan too cracked the exam with AIR 2. Tina Dabi was previously married to Athar Aamir Khan but shortly after the two decided to part ways. Following this, IAS Athar Aamir Khan got married to Dr Mehreen Qazi and IAS Tina Dabi began her life with IAS Officer Pradeep Gawande.

Before going on maternity leave, IAS Tina Dabi was serving as the District Magistrate and collector of Jaiselmer district of Rajasthan.