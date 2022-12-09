Search icon
Saree-clad woman aces difficult stunt, viral video leaves netizens spellbound

If you haven't seen it yet, let this video of a woman performing a difficult stunt, while wearing a saree, be your first.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Have you ever seen a video that makes you say "wow" and then ends up on repeat? If you've ever seen a video like this, you know what we're talking about. If you haven't seen it yet, let this video of a woman performing a difficult stunt, while wearing a saree, be your first.  The video was posted on Twitter account @Gulzar_sahab on December 8 and has over 6,100 views. Gulzar_sahab Twitter handle boasts of 192k followers. First of all, watch the clip that we are talking about: 

In the 15-second-long video, the woman can be seen pulling off a difficult stunt while donning a saree with the help of a man. The sheer talent captured in the clip will almost certainly make you gasp. There is a saying that if you set your mind to something, you will really motivate yourself to do it. This is precisely demonstrated in the video.

READ: Viral video: Little boy embraces goat in chilling weather, netizens reach for tissues

"Amazing Talent" reads the video caption. 

Since being shared the post has gathered over 6,100 views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered more than 360 likes and close to 30 retweets. The comments section is flooded with heart and love-struck emojis.

“ Amazing talent. Full control over her body and i really admire this video,” wrote a Twitter user. “Describing this I am out of words..I salute her,” expressed another. “Ye toh mai kabhi nahi kar paugi,” joked another.

“Bina husband ke nahi ho pata ye.. muje lagta hai,” expressed another while thanking the original poster for sharing the video.

