Viral video: Little boy embraces goat in chilling weather, netizens reach for tissues

Screengrab

New Delhi: If you are enduring the wrath of a rough Friday and craving for the weekend, we found an adorable video that will make you smile and feel better. @Gulzar_sahab, a Twitter user, posted a super cute video of a little boy comforting a goat in the freezing weather and it has gone viral with over 16,000 views. We are sure that the super adorable clip will gonna melt your hearts. Take a look here:

A young boy can be seen sitting near a fire with a baby goat in his lap in a short video shared by Twitter user @Gulzar sahab. The boy warms his hands over the fire before attempting to warm up the baby goat. "Everyone feels cold," the caption of the post reads.

READ: Ever seen elephant getting X-Ray? viral video will make your day

Needless to mention, the video has gone viral with over 1,600 likes and 149 retweets. The short segment also garnered more than 16,000 views and numbers are still increasing.

One person in the Twitter comments said, "Story telling time! I remembered after watching this video! Kindness pays back It was a winter evening ! All over the places were getting wet with the dew ! The freezing wind started making people to shake ! Everywhere the winter had occupied its place !." A second person said, "So beautiful I love you babu Salman hai sir appko....com." "It melts my heart right now. What a beautiful baby. Thank You for sharing this most beautiful clip," said a third person. Many netizens have reacted using heart and love struck emojis.