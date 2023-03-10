Search icon
Sand artist pays lovely tribute to Satish Kaushik with stunning artwork, leaves netizens emotional

A stunning sculpture created by Sudarshan Patnaik, a sand artist from Odisha, honoured actor Satish Kaushik in his final moments and shared on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

Sand artist pays lovely tribute to Satish Kaushik with stunning artwork, leaves netizens emotional
Sand artist pays lovely tribute to Satish Kaushik with stunning artwork, leaves netizens emotional (Photo: Twitter)

The entire nation was deeply shaken by the sudden demise of Bollywood's famous actor, director, producer, and writer Satish Kaushik. As the renowned Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik passed away, numerous celebrities paid tribute to him. Everyone, from the film industry to the fans, is paying homage to the actor in their own unique way.

In a viral post, a sand artist created a picture on the sand as a tribute to Kaushik. A stunning sand artwork created by Sudarshan Patnaik, a sand artist from Odisha, honours actor Satish Kaushik in his final moments. The actor passed away on March 9 at the age of 66. His death was initially attributed to a cardiac attack, according to the investigation.

 

 

The police team is working on the investigation, though. The breathtaking sand sculpture that Sudarshan Patnaik shared on his Twitter page. On Thursday night in Mumbai's Versova crematorium, Satish Kaushik was cremated. His wife Shashi, his daughter Vanshika, as well as his admirers, friends, family, and all the movie stars attended Satish Kaushik's funeral.

Satish Kaushik travelled to Delhi to meet his friend on the day of Holi. Despite being rushed to the hospital after having a heart attack while driving, he was unable to be saved. After post-mortem in Delhi, the cause of death was determined to be a heart attack. His body was flown by air ambulance from Delhi to Mumbai following the post-mortem. In the late afternoon, he was cremated at the Versova crematory in Mumbai. 

READ | Nine-foot-long snake almost bites zookeeper in spine-chilling viral video, watch

 

