Nine-foot-long snake almost bites zookeeper in spine-chilling viral video, watch

In many of his clips, he can be seen interacting with snakes as well as feeding iguanas or carrying a large alligator on his shoulder

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 09:25 AM IST

New Delhi: The Reptile Zoo's founder, Jay Brewer, frequently posts entertaining and informative videos of both reptiles and other animals on his Instagram page. In many of his clips, he can be seen interacting with snakes as well as feeding iguanas or carrying a large alligator on his shoulder. A video of his that went extremely viral on the Internet shows him holding a nine-foot-long rat snake. The snake can be seen attempting to bite him in the chilling video.

“Never seen one of these and wow got way too close. One of the largest rat snakes in the world and this one is pushing 9 feet long. They are called keeled rat snakes and are rear fanged. That means they need to chew on you to release their venom but the good news is, most rear fanged snakes have a mild venom. I thought I would pass on finding out, they are very fast on all surfaces even going through trees and water, one beautiful southeast Asian snake,” Jay Brewer said in the caption of his post.

The video has received over 39,000 likes and eight lakh views. Netizens were clearly alarmed and voiced their concerns in the comments section.


“Sure.. is faster than me,” posted an individual. Another Instagram user wrote, “This is so so scary”  “OMG so dangerous,” commented a third. “Baapre so so scary,” posted a fourth. 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.