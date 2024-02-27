REVEALED: Menu of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding function, it includes 2,500 dishes and...

Twitter
Headlines

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In a major blow to INDIA alliance, 2 Congress and 1 RJD MLA's join BJP

Nilesh Kulkarni's Playbook for Enterprise Architecture Success

Vivek Oberoi reveals this superstar helped him get work when he was 'boycotted' from Bollywood: 'He gave...'

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP announces candidates for Delhi, Haryana; check list here

Punjabi musician Bunty Bains, close friend of Sidhu Moose Wala, shot at by gunmen at Mohali restaurant

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In a major blow to INDIA alliance, 2 Congress and 1 RJD MLA's join BJP

Nilesh Kulkarni's Playbook for Enterprise Architecture Success

Vivek Oberoi reveals this superstar helped him get work when he was 'boycotted' from Bollywood: 'He gave...'

Highest run scorers in WPL history

10 bowlers with most wickets in WTC (2023-25)

Black superfoods that are super healthy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Massive Ranji Controversy: Hanuma Vihari's Shocking Statement, Said He Will Never Play For Andhra

Exclusive: Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra & Writer Ankur Suman Share Inside Deets From Kagaaz2 Set

'Jab Tak Main Zinda Hoon…' Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows To Eradicate Child Marriage

Vivek Oberoi reveals this superstar helped him get work when he was 'boycotted' from Bollywood: 'He gave...'

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Punjabi musician Bunty Bains, close friend of Sidhu Moose Wala, shot at by gunmen at Mohali restaurant

HomeViral

Viral

REVEALED: Menu of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding function, it includes 2,500 dishes and...

Here is a peak inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 04:27 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With the pre-wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Amabani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant fast approaching, the Ambanis have prepared an elaborate menu for the guests. 

The hospitality department has asked the guests to share their dietary preferences and restrictions to take care of all their needs. Keeping in consideration all the requirements of the guests, a world-class dining experience has been planned for guests. 

According to reports, a special team has been constructed comprising 25 chefs who will fly down to Jamnagar from Idore for the events.  The cuisines at the ceremony will range from Parsi to Thai, Mexican, Japanese and of course pan-Asian dishes. 

Also Read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mukesh Ambani has hired Indore chef to cook food, know what is special in menu

In the three-day celebration, over 2,500 dishes will be served and none of the delicacies will be repeated. The breakfasts only will include over 70 options. Lunch will have 250 options and dinner will have 250 options. 

Special arrangements have also been made for vegan guests. The most unique part is that the Ambanis have also decided to serve midnight snacks to their guests. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Woman's impressive bicycle packing skills stuns internet, watch

Amar Singh Chamkila: Imtiaz Ali's Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra-starrer to release on this date

Why Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani chose Jamnagar as venue for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding functions?

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in second attempt during CS studies, her AIR was...

Meet star kid, related to two superstars but gave only flops in her career, left India, married millionaire, now she...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE