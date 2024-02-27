REVEALED: Menu of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding function, it includes 2,500 dishes and...

Here is a peak inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding.

With the pre-wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Amabani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant fast approaching, the Ambanis have prepared an elaborate menu for the guests.

The hospitality department has asked the guests to share their dietary preferences and restrictions to take care of all their needs. Keeping in consideration all the requirements of the guests, a world-class dining experience has been planned for guests.

According to reports, a special team has been constructed comprising 25 chefs who will fly down to Jamnagar from Idore for the events. The cuisines at the ceremony will range from Parsi to Thai, Mexican, Japanese and of course pan-Asian dishes.

Also Read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mukesh Ambani has hired Indore chef to cook food, know what is special in menu

In the three-day celebration, over 2,500 dishes will be served and none of the delicacies will be repeated. The breakfasts only will include over 70 options. Lunch will have 250 options and dinner will have 250 options.

Special arrangements have also been made for vegan guests. The most unique part is that the Ambanis have also decided to serve midnight snacks to their guests.