Ramayan star Dipika Chikhlia gets trolled after tagging Pakistan PMO in Independence Day wish, check viral tweet

It is a known fact that mistakes made on social media, at times, tend to last forever on the internet. Something similar to this happened to actress Dipika Chikhlia, who rose to fame for playing the role of Sita on the TV show Ramayan.

Dipika Chikhlia, who played the iconic role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, was brutally trolled on social media for making a mistake while tagging the correct account in a tweet. What was more notable was that her tweet was posted on India’s 76th Independence Day.

The Ramayan actress had posted a wish for the Independence Day 2022 celebrations on her official Twitter account but ended up tagging Pakistan PMO in the post. It seemed as if the actress meant to tag the Prime Minister’s Office in India, but made a mistake.

On August 15, Dipika Chikhlia shared the Independence Day 2022 wish on social media with a photo of herself in a white kurta and holding the national flag. In the tweet, she wrote, "Happy Independence Day @PakPMO 75th independence to us all (sic)."

Though Ramayan’s Sita was quick to realize her mistake and delete the post before it could cause any damage, netizens were also quick to notice her error and started trolling her over social media.

One person who replied to her tweet wrote, “Hey prabhu, kahaan hai aap?Ab toh avtaar lena hi hoga." Another netizen trolled her on social media saying, “Shehbaz Sharif has huge fan following in India. Global Leader (sic).”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Yeh Sitaji ko kya ho gaya hai, Ravan ko salaam kar rahin hain (What is wrong with Sitaji, she is saluting the Ravan).”

India celebrated its 76th Independence Day on August 15, and many celebrities and influential personalities joined the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign through social media by posting their photos with the national flag.

