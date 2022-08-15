Search icon
Viral video: Pakistani musician Siyal Khan plays Indian national anthem on the rabab, netizen rejoice

The video has gone viral and already has over 10 lakh views and 61 thousand likes on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 11:20 PM IST

Screen Grab

The Internet has been won over by a foreign greeting sent to India on the occasion of the country's 75th anniversary of independence. A viral video of Pakistani rabab player Siyal Khan performing the Indian national anthem was recently uploaded to Twitter. The rabab is a string instrument and the instrument is populer in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Kashmir. The video has gone viral and already has over 10 lakh views and 61 thousand likes on Twitter.

The video features Siyal Khan playing the rabab version of "Jana Gana Mana" as peaceful mountains and vegetation serve as a background. “Here's a gift for my viewers across the border," he wrote in the post.

Indians and Pakistanis alike remarked on the stunning performance.

"Happy #IndependenceDay India. I tried the National Anthem of India as a token of friendship and goodwill for Peace, tolerance and good relations between us. #IndependenceDay2022 (sic)," he concluded.

This year's ceremony on August 15 was especially important since it marked the 76th anniversary of India's Independence, and the government launched a slew of festivities to add to the excitement.

As one user put it, ”Lots of love from across the border.. Happy Independence day everyone!” Another user wrote,” Gift from the boarder!,” and another wrote,”Pakistani Musician Siyan Khan Gift to Indian National Anthem of India on Rabab.”

