Pakistani girl Ayesha lip-syncs to 'Saiyan Dil Mein Aana Re' in viral video, netizens say 'baapre itna makeup..'

This time she can be seen lip-syncing to Vylom's popular hit song 'Saiyaan Dil Main Aana Re'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 03:10 PM IST

Pakistani girl Ayesha lip-syncs to 'Saiyan Dil Mein Aana Re' in viral video, netizens say 'baapre itna makeup..'
New Delhi: Ayesha, a Pakistani woman, rose to instant public figure and stardom after a video of her dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's hit Bollywood song Mera Dil Ye Pukare went viral last year. Instagram users have been closely following the young influencer's profile for new content since then. Now her fan page has shared yet another video that has captured people’s attention. This time she can be seen lip-syncing to Vylom's popular hit song 'Saiyaan Dil Main Aana Re'. The clip was posted by user @ _.oyee_ayesha_ on Instagram and has amassed over 129,000 views so far.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The viral video shows Ayesha clad in a black outfit and lip-syncing the song while sitting in the car. Her facial expressions were spot-on, and you should definitely watch the video.

The video clip received over 129,000 views after being shared online. Netizens obviously couldn't get enough of the video and flooded the comments section with their mixed reactions.

Here are some comments from netizens:

One user wrote “Baapre itna makeup”. “Now this is so excessive makeup,” posted an individual. “This is so so good,” shared another. A third Instagram user wrote, “Awwwww how adorable.I loved it, lovely” Many also dropped fire emoticons for the viral clip.

 

 

