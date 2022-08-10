Search icon
Pakistani-American woman killed by Ex husband after posting about bad divorce on social media

Sania Khan was about to leave Chicago for Tennessee when the crime happened last month.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 10:13 AM IST

Pakistani-American Sania Khan was shot dead by her ex-husband. According to a BBC report, a woman had posted on the social media platform TikTok about her unpleasant divorce. Sania Khan was about to leave Chicago for Tennessee when the crime happened last month, according to the news outlet. Rahel Ahmad, the 36-year-old husband, later shot himself with a gun.

According to Fox News, Mr. Ahmad travelled from Georgia to Sania's home in Chicago with the intent to murder her as a punishment of her post about their broken marriage. According to Fox News' report, which claimed local police, officers arrived at the scene on July 18 at 4.30 pm and discovered Ms. Khan and Mr. Ahmad's bodies to be shot.

She married Ahmad in June 2021 after dating him for almost five years, and the two of them then moved to Chicago. According to Fox News, Mr. Ahmad's family had reported him missing in a police complaint. The 36-year-old had travelled more than 1,100 kilometres to Chicago, Georgia Police said their Chicago counterparts, "to salvage the marriage."

Sania Khan used to often post on the taboos surrounding divorce and the struggles of married women. Sania's friends were shocked by the unfortunate woman's passing.

"She said 29 is going to be her year and it's going to be a new beginning. She was so excited," Brianna Williams, a university friend, told media. Ms. Khan expressed criticism from her family and community in one of her TikTok videos, referring to herself as "the black sheep" in her family.

According to BBC, she wrote in one of the posts, "Going through a divorce as a South Asian woman feels like you failed at life sometimes."

