As Nitish Kumar exits NDA alliance, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Nitish Kumar will take the oath as Chief Minister for the 8th time at 2 pm on Wednesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 11:22 PM IST

Photo: Twitter

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday ended his party's alliance with the BJP and resigned as NDA's Chief Minister. He then staked a claim to form a new government with the opposition RJD. Back in 2015, he formed a government with the RJD in the state, but within two years he broke the alliance in 2017. 

Now, the latest move by the JD(U) chief has led to a flood of memes on social media.

Check out the best memes here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

