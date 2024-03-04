Nita Ambani wore super expensive necklace at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash, its whopping cost is...

Nita Ambani's necklace steals the show at Anant-Radhika pre-wedding celebrations.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations became the talk of the town. The grandeur of the event and the royalty displayed by the Ambanis has mesmerised people. Videos and photos from the event are going rapidly viral on social media.

Particularly, Nita Ambani and her looks have made people go gaga over her. On the third day of the celebration, Nita Ambani donned a green emerald neckpiece. This necklace has created quite a buzz on social media.

She wore a handloom Kanchipuram saree, crafted by renowned designer Manish Malhotra in collaboration with Reliance’s luxury retail brand, Swadesh. What stole the show was her emerald diamond necklace. According to reports, the necklace is priced at a whopping Rs 400-500 crores.

People are gushing over her magnificent neckpiece. Soon after the reports went viral, social media erupted with reactions to the mind-boggling price tag attached to Nita Ambani’s necklace. Nita Ambani paired the huge necklace with matching bangles and earrings.

