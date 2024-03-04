Twitter
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Greater Noida mall tragedy and what went wrong?

Ram Charan's makeup artiste walks out of Ambani bash after Shah Rukh Khan's 'disrespectful' remark, RRR star's fans fume

WPL 2024, RCB-W vs UPW: Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry shine as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat UP Warriorz by 23 runs

Nita Ambani wore super expensive necklace at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash, its whopping cost is...

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani plan to bring this popular online fashion brand to India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Greater Noida mall tragedy and what went wrong?

Ram Charan's makeup artiste walks out of Ambani bash after Shah Rukh Khan's 'disrespectful' remark, RRR star's fans fume

Nita Ambani wore super expensive necklace at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash, its whopping cost is...

Educational qualifications of Mukesh Ambani and his family members

7 animals that have a sense of humour

Exercises that reduce belly fat like magic

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

Ram Charan's makeup artiste walks out of Ambani bash after Shah Rukh Khan's 'disrespectful' remark, RRR star's fans fume

Randeep Hooda says Swatantrya Veer Savarkar will counter ‘decades of propaganda’ against VD Savarkar

Meet actor who left home at 17, lived in chawl, wanted to kill himself after rejections, is now OTT king, earns...

HomeViral

Viral

Nita Ambani wore super expensive necklace at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash, its whopping cost is...

Nita Ambani's necklace steals the show at Anant-Radhika pre-wedding celebrations.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 11:08 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations became the talk of the town. The grandeur of the event and the royalty displayed by the Ambanis has mesmerised people. Videos and photos from the event are going rapidly viral on social media. 

Particularly, Nita Ambani and her looks have made people go gaga over her. On the third day of the celebration, Nita Ambani donned a green emerald neckpiece. This necklace has created quite a buzz on social media. 

She wore a handloom Kanchipuram saree, crafted by renowned designer Manish Malhotra in collaboration with Reliance’s luxury retail brand, Swadesh. What stole the show was her emerald diamond necklace. According to reports, the necklace is priced at a whopping Rs 400-500 crores.  

People are gushing over her magnificent neckpiece. Soon after the reports went viral, social media erupted with reactions to the mind-boggling price tag attached to Nita Ambani’s necklace. Nita Ambani paired the huge necklace with matching bangles and earrings. 

Read: Anant Ambani bursts with joy as Radhika Merchant walks the aisle singing K3G song, Mukesh Ambani cheers: Watch video

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Narendra Modi to visit 12 states in ten-day tour, check schedule

Why P2P lending platforms like lendbox are attracting new age investors?

'Goddess' Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor share 'thumkas' on Zingaat at Ambani pre-wedding bash, fans say 'this is crazy'

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's heartwarming dance on 'Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche' goes viral

ISRO Chief S Somnath diagnosed with cancer on Aditya L-1 launch day

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE