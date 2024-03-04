Twitter
Anant Ambani bursts with joy as Radhika Merchant walks the aisle singing K3G song, Mukesh Ambani cheers: Watch video

Heartfelt video of Radhika Merchant walking down the aisle on the third day of Anant Ambai and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations.

Kajari Goswami

Mar 04, 2024

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and Nita Ambani burst with joy as the beautiful and elegant Radhika Merchant walked down the aisle on the third day of the pre-wedding celebrations. The Ambani family hosted a Maha Aarti followed by a surprise performance by Radhika. 

A video of the same is going viral on social media. In the video, Radhika is seen walking towards Anant and singing lines of the popular Bollywood track 'Shava Shava' from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum. The video also includes some popular faces of the Hindi film industry including Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. 

Anant-Radhika pre-wedding celebrations were held in Jamnagar for three days between March 1 to March 3. Jamnagar holds a special significance for the Ambani family. During the days of the event, several international flights landed at the Jamnagar airport.  The entire airport was spruced up by Reliance as is the route to the RIL refinery complex.

The three-day-long celebration was packed with celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, among others. International pop sensation Rihanna opened the festivities with her fiery performance. 

Read: Video: Radhika Merchant's adorable dance for Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and family goes viral, WATCH

