Video: Radhika Merchant's adorable dance for Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and family goes viral, WATCH

Radhika Merchant made a dazzling entry on the stage where groom-to-be Anant Ambani was waiting for her.

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Sunil Mittal, Anand Mahindra and several other billionaires from around the globe were recently in Jamnagar to attend the massive event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities. The internet is abuzz with Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's three-day pre-wedding celebrations.

During the pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar, Gujarat on March 3 Radhika Merchant made a dazzling entry on stage with the song 'Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve' playing. It was an emotional moment for Anant Ambani as Mukesh and Nita Ambani with other guests cheered for the couple.

Anant greeted Radhika on stage, holding her hands as she made her way down the aisle.



Radhika and Anant dazzled in traditional attire during their 'Hastakshar' ceremony, which was one of the three days' worth of events that Jamnagar held.

Pre-wedding events for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant started on March 1 and concluded on March 3. Attendees included industrialists, athletes, and celebrities, making it nothing short of spectacular. Prominent figures from throughout the world, such as Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, were present. Pop sensation Rihanna also gave the pair a spectacular performance.

Also, on day 2 of Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash on Saturday, March 2, Shah Rukh Khan danced with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR. Ram Charan, who starred in the SS Rajamouli's blockbuster along with Jr NTR, was also seen doing the hook step with the three Khans.

The three superstars were also seen performing each others' hook steps of iconic songs. First, they performed to Salman's Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din, then Aamir's Apni Toh Paathshala, and lastly Chaiyaa Chaiyaa. Their fans dubbed it as a historic moment and their videos broke the internet.