'We need Food Abuse Control Bureau of India': Netizens comment on VIRAL video of green chili and Nutella ice cream

People experimenting with their taste buds and trying out different combinations of food are currently going viral on social media. Many people share viral videos on social media of reinventing their favourite dishes with a twist. Now, another video is going viral on YouTube which shows a man making ice cream with Nutella and green chilies. The ice cream is available to buy in Madhya Pradesh's Indore and is named Jhannat Mirchi Ice Cream Roll.

A video of the preparation of the ice cream was shared online on YouTube by 'Spoons of Indore 2.0'. In the video, the street food vendor could be seen making weird ice cream. He first cut green chilies, then added Nutella, and milk to it to make the bizarre dish. At the end of the video, the vendor can also be seen garnishing the ice cream rolls with freshly cut green chilies.

As the vendor handed the ice cream to the customer, he can be heard saying, "Too many chilies have been added."

Watch the video here.

The video is going crazy viral on social media and, so far, has more than 7 million views on it. Many people have also commented on the video with memes. Other people have also called the experiment 'disgusting'.

One user said, "We seriously need Food Abuse Control Bureau of India," while another wrote, "Add some garlic and ginger also."

Earlier, another video had gone viral on social media in which rasgullas were being served with tamarind chutney and yogurt.