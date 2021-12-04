'It is the mutton or me': Husband asks wife to choose between non-veg food and him - See VIRAL post

Husband, mutton, Non-Vegetarian, Vegetarian, wife, vegetarian husband, funny post, weird news, viral news, Twitter, trending news

A post on Twitter is currently going viral on social media in which a vegetarian man wrote to a columnist, complaining that his wife does not want to leave eating meat. A newspaper clipping of the above-mentioned column was shared on Twitter in which the man described how his wife liked to eat mutton without telling him.

The vegetarian man, in his post, said that he married a girl who is from a caste that eats vegetarian food, however, he later came to know that she was having a 'secret affair' with mutton.

This is what made the husband write to the coulmist and make his wife choose between him or the meat. "It's mutton or me. Make a choice," he wrote.

Check out the viral tweet.

In his complaint, the man wrote, "Dear Shirish, I am a pure vegetarian. I married a girl who is also a pure vegetarian by caste, but she had confessed that she loves mutton and eats out. Since she was very beautiful, I agreed to marry her on the condition that she will never have mutton again anywhere. But recently, I came to know that she has still been eating mutton secretly outside. Now she says she loves mutton and can’t live without it. I am willing to forgive her one more time and have given her an ultimatum, It’s the mutton or me. Make a choice. But now I am scared. What if she chooses mutton? It’ll be very embarrassing. What do you think she will choose?"

The columnist, amused by the incident, wrote back saying, "Dear Pure Veg, Congratulations, you just set a new record. This is the first love triangle where a girl has to choose between a man and a goat. As for who she will choose – one can live without love but not without food. Take a guess."