McDonald's meal ends up costing more than a 5-star dinner, man pays Rs 10,000 as fine for eating slowly

Image: Cambridge news

McDonald's is a popular fast-food chain known for its burgers and low prices. The world-famous fast food giant McDonald's serves millions of customers each day and offers a large variety of snacks, with subtle variations depending on the region. However, for one customer in Cambridge, his McDonald's experience ended up costing more than a meal at a 5-star restaurant.

Shapour Meftah visited McDonald's on Newmarket Road and parked in the restaurant's designated parking space. After finishing his meal with his brother, he returned home only to find penalty notices from a private parking company, UK Parking Control, for staying in the parking space for too long.

Also read: Indian origin man Mithilesh receives Rs 1 lakh 28 thousand from government of Belarus after marriage, know why

Meftah received a total of around Rs 10 thousand in fines for his two visits to McDonald's on January 4 and January 6, 2023. The parking company penalized him for exceeding the 90-minute time limit for McDonald's customers in the parking space. Meftah expressed his frustration to CambridgeshireLive, "It was parking from hell - the most expensive McDonald's I've ever had." He also pointed out that there was no sign inside McDonald's that indicated the 90-minute time limit.

Meftah's situation highlights a common problem with private parking companies. These companies often enforce strict time limits and fines, making it difficult for customers to enjoy their meals without the fear of receiving penalty notices. It also raises the question of whether restaurants should be more transparent about these time limits, or if private parking companies should have more leniency when it comes to customers' dining experiences.