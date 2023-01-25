Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

McDonald's meal ends up costing more than a 5-star dinner, man pays Rs 10,000 as fine for eating slowly

McDonald's meal proved more expensive than a 5-star dining experience for a man in Cambridge.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 09:55 AM IST

McDonald's meal ends up costing more than a 5-star dinner, man pays Rs 10,000 as fine for eating slowly
Image: Cambridge news

McDonald's is a popular fast-food chain known for its burgers and low prices. The world-famous fast food giant McDonald's serves millions of customers each day and offers a large variety of snacks, with subtle variations depending on the region. However, for one customer in Cambridge, his McDonald's experience ended up costing more than a meal at a 5-star restaurant.

Shapour Meftah visited McDonald's on Newmarket Road and parked in the restaurant's designated parking space. After finishing his meal with his brother, he returned home only to find penalty notices from a private parking company, UK Parking Control, for staying in the parking space for too long.

Also read: Indian origin man Mithilesh receives Rs 1 lakh 28 thousand from government of Belarus after marriage, know why

Meftah received a total of around Rs 10 thousand in fines for his two visits to McDonald's on January 4 and January 6, 2023. The parking company penalized him for exceeding the 90-minute time limit for McDonald's customers in the parking space. Meftah expressed his frustration to CambridgeshireLive, "It was parking from hell - the most expensive McDonald's I've ever had." He also pointed out that there was no sign inside McDonald's that indicated the 90-minute time limit.

Meftah's situation highlights a common problem with private parking companies. These companies often enforce strict time limits and fines, making it difficult for customers to enjoy their meals without the fear of receiving penalty notices. It also raises the question of whether restaurants should be more transparent about these time limits, or if private parking companies should have more leniency when it comes to customers' dining experiences.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce: Pak cricketer's bold photoshoot with Ayesha Omar behind split?
Walnut health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these healthy nuts in your diet
Miss Universe: A look back on Indian beauties who won the pageant
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI Recruitment 2023 Program Manager, other posts vacant: Here's all you need to know
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.