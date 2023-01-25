Indian origin man Mithilesh receives Rs 1 lakh 28 thousand from government of Belarus after marriage, know why

Mithilesh is a travel blogger based in Mumbai who recently married Lisa from Belarus. The couple has been living in Belarus since the marriage and recently welcomed a child.

Mithilesh shared on his YouTube channel that he received a substantial amount from the Government of Belarus for the upbringing of the child. He received a one-time amount of Rs 1 lakh 28 thousand and will receive Rs 18,000 every month for three years, which will be directly transferred to their account. However, this amount is only available for those living in Belarus.

Mithilesh shared that his wife Lisa had a normal delivery and their child weighed 4 kg at birth and is now 2 months old.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Mithilesh shared his love story. He explained how he met Lisa at a friend's birthday party in Belarus, where they initially communicated through a translator. The couple got married on March 25th, with family members from both sides present.

Mithilesh has his own YouTube channel (Mithilesh Backpacker) with more than 9 lakh subscribers. On the channel, he keeps sharing things related to his daily routine.

In a video on his channel, he told that in March 2021 he went to Russia for the first time. There, he was advised by a person named Priyanshu to come to Belarus. After this, Mithilesh reached Belarus and met Lisa for the first time at a friend's birthday party. After several meetings, he proposed Lisa and she accepted.

