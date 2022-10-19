Search icon
Man feeds rotis to hungry monkey, viral video wins hearts

The viral clip shows a man offering Rotis to monkey sitting near him.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 04:51 PM IST

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: In today’s edition of videos showcasing humans helping animals or feeding them, here’s a clip that shows how a man feeds a hungry monkey carrying a baby on her stomach. Shared on Instagram, the video has now won people’s hearts. There is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too and we are sure that you will watch the entire clip on a loop. User named @x_mirza_owesh_009 shared the heartwarming clip on Instagram and it has already garnered nearly 6 million views.

The viral clip shows a man offering Rotis to monkey sitting near him. The monkey, accompanied by its baby, acquires the Rotis and consumes it in front of the man. How adorable, Isn't it? Without a doubt, this endearing clip teaches an important lesson about humanity.

Since being posted, the video has gathered nearly 400k likes. Netizens loved the man's act of kindness and the short clip struck a chord with them. Many users dropped in comments to express their thoughts on it. “This is called humanity” wrote a Instagram user. “In an era where most of the humans are running after money, power, greed, there are still some people with big heart and love!” shared another. “This is beyond compassion,” posted a third.

 

