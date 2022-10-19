Huge snake effortlessly climbs up tree, viral video amazes netizens

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: If you love watching snake videos then this short clip is for you. A video of a snake climbing a tree has surfaced on the internet and is now going viral. The short segment is shared on Instagram by user named @animal.angry. Take a look here:



The clip opens with a tree with a snake wrapped around its trunk. Within seconds, the snake's body moves in a mesmerizing manner to push itself up the tree. The reptile continues this process until it reaches the top. The way this viper climbs up a tall tree has mesmerized netizens.

Read more: Woman nails Dholna’s hook step in saree, viral video impresses netizens

The video has been posted on October 3. Since being shared, the clip has garnered more than 2.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted netizens to share various kinds of replies. While some were fascinated, others expressed that they are stunned.

“I am afraid, damn I’d hate to be on that tree” wrote an Instagram user. “And how comes down?,” commented another. “That looks so fascinating..wow!” expressed a third..