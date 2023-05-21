Man brutally plucks feather off peacock leading to its death, viral video leaves netizens shocked

Man brutally kills peacock, posts video | Photo: Twitter

A video of a man stripping the feathers of a peacock has surfaced on social media. A man in the Katni district of Madhya Pradesh brutally plucked the feathers of a peacock leading to its death. The man has been identified as Atul. While he was plucking the feather, another friend was watching the entire incident. They later posted this video with a song playing in the background.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Gaurav Sharma said, "Based on the number of the bike seen in the viral video, the youth was identified. It belongs to the Reethi police station area of the district."

"The young man was not at home when the police team reached his residence, we will make the arrest soon," stated the DFO. Further investigation into the matter is underway.The comment box of the video is filled with people enraged by the brutal act. While one user commented, "Psychopath" with angry emojis, another wrote, "Same absolute same".

