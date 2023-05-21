Search icon
Why is Nita Ambani trending on Twitter? Netizens spark funny memefest ahead of RCB vs GT IPL match

Nita and Mukesh Ambani are currently trending on Twitter as netizens are sparking a hilarious memefest due to the rains in Bangalore ahead of the RCB vs GT match in IPL 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 21, 2023, 05:50 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani (File photo)

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani are one of the most talked about couples in the entire world, mostly due to their enormous wealth and ultra-luxury lifestyle. However, today Nita and Mukesh Ambani are trending on Twitter due to the rains in Bangalore and the IPL 2023.

Ahead of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans match in Bangalore, the city is being lashed by heavy rains. However, the netizens have made a hilarious link to the heavy rains and the Ambani family, sparking a funny memefest on Twitter.

RCB and Virat Kohli supporters have stormed Twitter with memes on Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, jokingly saying that the billionaire couple, who owns IPL team Mumbai Indians, has “deliberately” made it rain so that RCB doesn’t qualify for the playoffs.

As of now, only three teams have qualified for the IPL 2023 playoffs - Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, and Chennai Super Kings. Another spot is set to be reserved after the matches scheduled today – Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad and RCB vs GT.

Nita Ambani is the owner of the IPL 2023 team Mumbai Indians, which has won the most number of IPL matches and holds the record for the most wins in the cricket league. However, many alleged that IPL matches are “scripted” and have been fixed.

It is currently raining in Bangalore, leading to an uncertain fate for the RCB vs GT match, which is set to commence at 7:30 pm today in the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Karnataka city. As the ground remains dripping and thunderstorms still advancing, it is not likely that the teams will be able to play.

