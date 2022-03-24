Japanese restaurant serves ramen with miso ice cream, netizens react - WATCH viral video

If you thought that it was only India that was going after crazy food choices and trying to create different flavours by mixing bizarre ingredients together then you are wrong. Recently, a restaurant in Japan started giving out ramen by adding ice cream over it.

Yes, ramen and ice cream - the thought itself is crazy, imagine eating it. A cafe in Japan named 'Franken' serves this weird combination of flavours.

Take a look at the video:



In the video, soft-serve ice cream is added to the miso ramen bowl as a topping. The ice cream is added with the wafer cone itself.

The video was posted by a food blogger named Jesse Ogundiran in Japan. Even though the dish might be different, the people eating on the blogger's table seem to be enjoying the dish.

The video has garnered over three million likes and counting.