Viral optical illusion leaves internet baffled - Which animal can you see?

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bharti Singh teaches 'suhagraat sanskar' to Jad Hadid, Krushna Abhishek flirts with Pooja Bhatt - Watch

'Worst photoshop ever': Janhvi Kapoor trolled for allegedly editing her pics, netizens say 'editor ne gusse me iski...'

ITR filing deadline: Rs 5,000 penalty to 7 years of jail, if taxpayers fail to do it before July 31

Delhi floods: What is the difference between dam and barrage? Know here

Viral optical illusion leaves internet baffled - Which animal can you see?

This optical illusion has taken the internet by storm, confusing netizens who are busy giving answers that are poles apart.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 22, 2022, 11:18 PM IST

Social media is not just a platform for exchange of opinions and sharing of views. Today, it is also full of interesting puzzles and optical illusions. One such optical illusion has taken the internet by storm, confusing netizens who are busy giving answers that are poles apart.

The optical illusion went viral after it was shared by one of the world’s most famous authors JK Rowling, who created the globally-acclaimed Harry Potter series. The optical illusion was going viral with the caption claiming that those you make it out to be a fish are right-brained and those who are seeing a mermaid are left-brained. However, people, including Rowling, have been voicing out some totally different animals that they are seeing in the viral optical illusion.

In a tweet on March 19, Rowling stated that what she sees in the photo is neither a fish nor a mermaid, but a donkey. “It’s a donkey, thought,” she wrote while tweeting the optical illusion. As her tweet went viral, having garnered over 1.45 lakh likes so far, several others joined in.

 

 

Donald Trump Jr, son of the former US President, replied saying, “It identifies as a fish… but it’s clearly a donkey seal. His opinion was somewhat seconded by the President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele who said that he saw either a seal or a donkey in the viral optical illusion. What do you see in the viral optical illusion? A fish, a mermaid, a seal, a donkey or a donkey seal?

READ | 'Pure gold': Harbhajan Singh, Kevin Pietersen react to viral video of Noida boy who ran 10km at night daily

