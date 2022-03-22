Viral optical illusion leaves internet baffled - Which animal can you see?

This optical illusion has taken the internet by storm, confusing netizens who are busy giving answers that are poles apart.

The optical illusion went viral after it was shared by one of the world’s most famous authors JK Rowling, who created the globally-acclaimed Harry Potter series. The optical illusion was going viral with the caption claiming that those you make it out to be a fish are right-brained and those who are seeing a mermaid are left-brained. However, people, including Rowling, have been voicing out some totally different animals that they are seeing in the viral optical illusion.

In a tweet on March 19, Rowling stated that what she sees in the photo is neither a fish nor a mermaid, but a donkey. “It’s a donkey, thought,” she wrote while tweeting the optical illusion. As her tweet went viral, having garnered over 1.45 lakh likes so far, several others joined in.

Donald Trump Jr, son of the former US President, replied saying, “It identifies as a fish… but it’s clearly a donkey seal. His opinion was somewhat seconded by the President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele who said that he saw either a seal or a donkey in the viral optical illusion. What do you see in the viral optical illusion? A fish, a mermaid, a seal, a donkey or a donkey seal?

