'I don't mean to be a...': Elon Musk's tweet to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella goes viral

Like other people, Elon Musk is also not above calling tech support calls. The only difference is that Elon Musk directly addresses his issues with the CEO. In a recent tweet, Elon Musk addressed Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadela. Nadela shared a post announcing Microsoft's partnership with Mistral AI.

To which, Elon Musk responded on X and wrote, "Satya, I don’t mean to be a pest, but please allow people setting up a new Windows PC to skip creating a Microsoft account."

The billionaire CEO of Tesla said the option to set up a new Windows device without a Microsoft account disappears when the device is connected to WiFi. He also pointed out that Windows does not allow users to sign up with their work email address.

The request gained many amused responses. “This will go down in history as the most famous tech support X post of all time,” wrote one X user.

“Be so rich that you can treat the CEO of MS as a consumer service representative,” another joked.

Meanwhile, Nadella announced Microsoft's partnership with French startup Mistral AI. It is indicative of Microsoft’s attempts to get a better grasp on the emerging technology. The US firm, which has already ploughed billions into ChatGPT maker OpenAI, called Mistral 'an innovator and trailblazer' in a statement on Monday.