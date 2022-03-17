Unique Holi tradition for newest son-in-law in THIS Maharashtra village

Holi, the festival of colours is celebrated across India with much fervour and tradition. Holi marks the arrival of the spring harvest season and the end of winter in the country. From east to west, and from north to south, Holi is celebrated by everyone but with diversity.

Holi traditions differ from region to region and this diversity can sometimes be very unique or fascinating. Today we will tell you about one such unique tradition that has be followed since decades in a remote village of Maharashtra in the western part of the country.

In the Beed district of Maharashtra, a unique Holi tradition has been observed for more than 90 years. This ritual is followed in remote Vida village in Kej tehsil of the Beed district.

What is the tradition?

In Vida village, situated in Beed district, the 'newest son-in-law' in the village gets a donkey ride and clothes of his choice.

It takes three to four days to identify the newest son-in-law of the village were the tradition has been followed for more than 90 years.

The villagers keep a watch on him to ensure that he does not go missing on the festival of Holi so as to skip the donkey ride.

The tradition was started by a resident named Anandrao Deshmukh who was highly regarded by villagers.

The tradition of giving a donkey ride to the the newest groom was started with Anandrao's son-in-law and has continued since then.

The ride starts from the middle of the village and ends at the Hanuman Temple at 11 am. He is also given clothes of his choice.