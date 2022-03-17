Holi 2022: Why do people wear white colour on festival of colours, know here

As soon as the Falgun month begins, people start preparing for the festival of Holi. The festival of Holika Dahan is celebrated on the full moon day of Falgun month which is today, while Rangwali Holi is played on the next day i.e. on Pratipada Tithi of Chaitra month which is tomorrow (March 18).

Holi is considered a celebration of happiness and enthusiasm and is one of the most-awaited festivals in India. One thing you also might have noticed is that people often wear the colour white on Holi.

Here are a few reasons why;

White is a color that symbolises peace. White colour is considered a symbol of brotherhood, peace, happiness, and prosperity. Wearing white-coloured clothes gets rid of the heat. The festival of Holi comes at a time when the weather starts getting hotter so, in such a situation, white color gives you coolness. All other colours are easily visible on white-coloured clothes.

Holika Dahan: Shubh Mahurat

The shubh mahurat of Holika Dahan falls at Purnima (full moon). The puja will start from 9:16 pm to 10:16 pm. During this hour, one should light the effigy, take a round of the sacred fire, and pray for the happiness, well-being, and prosperity of mankind.

Rangwali Holi will be played the next day on Friday, 18 March 2022.

Holika Dahan: Puja Samagri

A bowl of water, garland made of cow dung, roli (kumkum), akshata (whole grain rice), incense sticks and incense, flowers, raw cotton thread, piece of turmeric, whole moong lentils, batasha, gulal powder, coconut, new grain (wheat).