Dr Mehreen Qazi shares adorable photo on Instagram, husband IAS Athar Aamir Khan says...

IAS Athar Aamir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi's shares adorable photo on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 11:21 PM IST

Dr Mehreen Qazi| Photo: Instagram

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi is quite famous on Social Media with as many as 442k followers. She recently posted a photo of herself on her Instagram. 

In the photo, she is seen wearing a multi-coloured kaftan. This post has received over 15k likes in just 2 hours. Qazi uploaded the photo, with the caption, "Sunny day out." Husband and celebrity IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan commented on the with two heart emojis.  

All the followers are loving Dr Qazi's photos. One user said, "Wearing up expression... rainbow goes fade away".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dr. Mehreen Qazi (@dr_mehreen)

Mehreen Qazi is MD doctor. She married the IAS officer, recently in a fairy tale wedding. Pictures of which were circulated hugely over social media.

